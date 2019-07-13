SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 100 7.27 N/A 1.54 67.19 Box Inc. 20 4.07 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SPS Commerce Inc. and Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2% Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7%

Risk and Volatility

SPS Commerce Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Box Inc. has a 1.48 beta and it is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

SPS Commerce Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Box Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for SPS Commerce Inc. and Box Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

$115 is SPS Commerce Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 10.70%. Competitively Box Inc. has an average target price of $25.11, with potential upside of 43.40%. The information presented earlier suggests that Box Inc. looks more robust than SPS Commerce Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.8% of Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93% Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Box Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats Box Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.