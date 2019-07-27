SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 102 7.71 N/A 1.54 67.19 Adobe Inc. 271 14.96 N/A 5.52 50.14

Demonstrates SPS Commerce Inc. and Adobe Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Adobe Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than SPS Commerce Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. SPS Commerce Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Adobe Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SPS Commerce Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 15.6%

Volatility & Risk

SPS Commerce Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. Adobe Inc. on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. Its rival Adobe Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. SPS Commerce Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SPS Commerce Inc. and Adobe Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

SPS Commerce Inc. has an average price target of $115, and a 1.37% upside potential. Competitively Adobe Inc. has an average price target of $308.06, with potential downside of -1.03%. Based on the data delivered earlier, SPS Commerce Inc. is looking more favorable than Adobe Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SPS Commerce Inc. and Adobe Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 88.8%. Insiders owned 1% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93% Adobe Inc. 0.02% 1.69% 6.38% 13.06% 16.13% 22.36%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. has stronger performance than Adobe Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors SPS Commerce Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.