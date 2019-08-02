SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 103 7.58 N/A 1.54 72.43 2U Inc. 53 1.81 N/A -0.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see SPS Commerce Inc. and 2U Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SPS Commerce Inc. and 2U Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that SPS Commerce Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, 2U Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, 2U Inc. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. 2U Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPS Commerce Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SPS Commerce Inc. and 2U Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 2U Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The consensus price target of SPS Commerce Inc. is $115, with potential upside of 4.26%. 2U Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $70.78 consensus price target and a 417.40% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that 2U Inc. appears more favorable than SPS Commerce Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SPS Commerce Inc. and 2U Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 0% respectively. 1.1% are SPS Commerce Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2U Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. had bullish trend while 2U Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors 2U Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.