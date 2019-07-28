SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Reaches $113.45 High on Jul, 28; Werner Enterprises (WERN) Has 1.06 Sentiment

The stock of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) reached all time high today, Jul, 28 and still has $123.66 target or 9.00% above today’s $113.45 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.03 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $123.66 PT is reached, the company will be worth $182.88 million more. The stock increased 10.51% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 405,704 shares traded or 180.19% up from the average. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 49.12% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.45; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer

Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 88 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 83 cut down and sold positions in Werner Enterprises Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 45.03 million shares, down from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Werner Enterprises Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 63 Increased: 58 New Position: 30.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 1.31M shares traded or 72.71% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES TO APPEAL $89.7M TEXAS JURY VERDICT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – DECLARED REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.09 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 29 PCT FROM PRIOR QTRLY DIVIDEND; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 08/03/2018 – HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR INTEGRATING STORAGE WITH SOLAR: WERNER; 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO FISCAL SITUATION RELATIVELY STABLE, SUSTAINABLE: WERNER

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. for 2.49 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 253,354 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 235,435 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 1.37% in the stock. Nuance Investments Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 729,447 shares.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 12.99 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

Among 2 analysts covering SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SPS Commerce had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Oppenheimer. The stock of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Canaccord Genuity.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 65.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization??s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.60 million activity. $2.12 million worth of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) was sold by Frome James J. on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 5,080 shares valued at $487,430 was sold by Nelson Kimberly K..