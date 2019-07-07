SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) EPS Estimated At $0.40; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Increased Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 68,790 shares as Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR)’s stock declined 3.10%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 1.62M shares with $80.66 million value, up from 1.55M last quarter. Masonite Intl Corp New now has $1.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 66,235 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 14.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $0.40 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. SPSC’s profit would be $7.17M giving it 63.98 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, SPS Commerce, Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 75,701 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 49.12% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia invested in 367,002 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership stated it has 70,779 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 30,459 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,280 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 18,916 shares. Sei Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 22,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prns invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Whittier holds 16 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 5,207 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 16,543 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,788 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 352,445 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 84,200 shares to 1.25 million valued at $159.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 207,000 shares and now owns 5.48 million shares. Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Masonite International had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of DOOR in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral” on Friday, February 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, February 19.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 66.17 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold SPS Commerce, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,450 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). D E Shaw & Inc has 0.03% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 242,768 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 11,478 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 6,095 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na holds 0.11% or 219,870 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 2,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Communications invested in 113,457 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boothbay Fund holds 0.14% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 13,633 shares. Da Davidson Co reported 8,688 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 66,362 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.60 million activity. $2.12 million worth of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) was sold by Frome James J. on Wednesday, February 13. Nelson Kimberly K. sold $487,430 worth of stock or 5,080 shares.