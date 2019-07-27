SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 102 7.71 N/A 1.54 67.19 DropCar Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -12.05 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2% DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.76 beta indicates that SPS Commerce Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. DropCar Inc.’s 2.48 beta is the reason why it is 148.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. SPS Commerce Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DropCar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$115 is SPS Commerce Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.7% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares and 1.5% of DropCar Inc. shares. About 1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.43% of DropCar Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93% DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86%

Summary

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.