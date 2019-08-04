SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) Comparison side by side

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 103 7.58 N/A 1.54 72.43 Cision Ltd. 12 2.01 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see SPS Commerce Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

SPS Commerce Inc.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cision Ltd. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Cision Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. SPS Commerce Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SPS Commerce Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$115 is SPS Commerce Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 4.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.5% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares and 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares. 1.1% are SPS Commerce Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Cision Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. has 35.75% stronger performance while Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats Cision Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.