Sps Comm Com (SPSC) Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; Hallmark Capital Management Holds Position in Amgen (AMGN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Sps Comm Inc Com (SPSC) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 9,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 13,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sps Comm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 39,484 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.45; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q REV. $59.1M, EST. $57.8M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 9,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 107,052 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.73M, up from 97,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $195.6. About 470,292 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 57,598 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 18.63M shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability holds 2.45% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 107,218 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 4,995 shares. Jag Cap Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 1,145 shares. Moreover, Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,002 shares or 0.32% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.29 million shares. Pggm Invs owns 0.83% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 896,134 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 0.21% or 84,190 shares. Stanley accumulated 5,037 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 0.97% or 108,213 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 176,722 shares. 11,528 were reported by Charter Tru Commerce.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,362 shares to 117,651 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation by 5,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,955 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $8.09M for 55.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc Com (NYSE:GWB) by 10,605 shares to 46,090 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,505 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 0.03% or 36,736 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd reported 14,443 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% or 3,387 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.02% or 6,681 shares. 218,542 are owned by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt reported 0.29% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). 69,655 are owned by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). The Ohio-based Victory Management Inc has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 300 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 214,240 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 30,089 shares stake. First Trust Advisors LP invested in 31,504 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 12,158 shares.