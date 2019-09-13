Sps Comm Com (SPSC) Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Boosted Position; As Sprint (S) Stock Rose, Tig Advisors Has Raised Holding

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 7.04M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES CONSISTING OF ABOUT $2.1 BLN OF SERIES 2018-1 4.738% SENIOR SECURED NOTES, CLASS A-1; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT NAMES MARCELO CLAURE EXECUTIVE CHAIR, COMBES AS CEO; 09/03/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Joins Board of U.K. Chip Company ARM; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 07/05/2018 – Sprint and Sprint Communications Announce Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sps Comm Inc Com (SPSC) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 8,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 60,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 52,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sps Comm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 11,901 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in SPS Commerce; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 3,387 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 14,533 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.1% or 4,871 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com reported 428,930 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 11,350 shares. Proshare Llc reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Com has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 67,787 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.24% or 14,443 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The stated it has 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 26,975 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm accumulated 82,013 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,088 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 214,240 shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 94,573 shares to 14,268 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 49,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,106 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SPS Commerce Fulfillment Certified for Acumatica 2018 R2 – GlobeNewswire” on January 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Smucker Misses Q1 Views – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SPS Commerce (SPSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SPS Commerce Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Tapestry, Inc.’s (NYSE:TPR) Upcoming 1.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:SHO) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Benjamin F Edwards And Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 1.08M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 260,239 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company stated it has 34,059 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Hrt Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% or 125,608 shares. Caprock reported 11,972 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 1,046 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 197,722 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated accumulated 132 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 47,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Company reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 3.00 million shares.