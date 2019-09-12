Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $1.98 Million; As Prologis Com (PLD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pggm Investments Has Cut Its Stake

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 565,300 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.47 million, up from 514,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 17.51M shares traded or 64.43% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 4.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $331.78M, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.49. About 2.06 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 29,700 shares to 276,089 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 264,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 151,429 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $121.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $581.45 million for 22.17 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.