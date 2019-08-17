Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Upped Its General Dynamics (GD) Position by $2.59 Million; As Himax Technologies (HIMX) Share Price Declined, Oz Management LP Lowered Position by $1.92 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.23M shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 85.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 641,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 105,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 747,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 893,615 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 37,300 shares to 58,500 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 8.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,000 shares to 29,750 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,812 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.