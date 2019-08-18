Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Trimmed Gentex (GNTX) Holding; Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) SI Increased By 26.37%

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 22,700 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 19.84%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 987,600 shares with $20.42 million value, down from 1.01M last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $6.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 1.95M shares traded or 13.96% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) had an increase of 26.37% in short interest. AHT’s SI was 2.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.37% from 1.79 million shares previously. With 867,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT)’s short sellers to cover AHT’s short positions. The SI to Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s float is 2.39%. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 804,077 shares traded. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 65.17% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Remington’s Project Management Division; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality 1Q Rev $342.2M; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes $985M Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Will Acquire Remington’s Project Management Business for $203 Million; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST SAYS ON APRIL 9, REFINANCED MORTGAGE LOAN WITH AN EXISTING OUTSTANDING BALANCE TOTALING ABOUT $972 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Prelim Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC AHT.N – COMPARABLE REVPAR DECREASED 0.2% TO $119.92 DURING QUARTER

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. $9,985 worth of stock was bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. The insider Boehm Neil bought $314. 711 shares valued at $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 15.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $299.24 million. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $139,700 activity. Ansell Benjamin J MD had bought 20,000 shares worth $67,200 on Tuesday, June 18.

