Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Trimmed By $3.69 Million Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pure Storage had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, April 8. See Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $22.0000 20.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

08/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20 New Target: $30 Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 22.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 35,500 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 124,100 shares with $12.91M value, down from 159,600 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $288.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Walgreens Boots Alnc stake by 20,700 shares to 330,800 valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 34,300 shares and now owns 254,800 shares. General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was raised too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Lc owns 127,450 shares. Cullinan accumulated 161,349 shares. 6,387 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com. Cambridge Tru owns 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,802 shares. Ami Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 2,937 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc owns 2.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,453 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,661 shares. 8,374 were accumulated by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Lc. Brookmont Cap accumulated 2.05% or 32,063 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Lc reported 0.81% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh invested in 1.12 million shares or 1.31% of the stock. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc invested in 2,830 shares. Jensen Investment has 2.68M shares. Td Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,063 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Berenberg. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 21.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.03 billion. The firm delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps clients scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their clients and partners.