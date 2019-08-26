Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Trimmed By $1.14 Million Its Tiffany & Co (TIF) Stake; Ofs Capital (OFS)’s Sentiment Is 1.8

Ofs Capital Corp (OFS) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.01, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 18 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 10 sold and reduced their stakes in Ofs Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.18 million shares, up from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ofs Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Tiffany & Co (TIF) stake by 10.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd analyzed 10,900 shares as Tiffany & Co (TIF)'s stock declined 11.67%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 92,700 shares with $9.78M value, down from 103,600 last quarter. Tiffany & Co now has $10.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. The company has market cap of $150.71 million. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. It has a 15.35 P/E ratio. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

It closed at $11.28 lastly. It is down 3.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500.

Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in OFS Capital Corporation for 555,585 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware owns 93,599 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muzinich & Co. Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 85,993 shares. The Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 309,445 shares.

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) announced Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 2, 2019.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.47M for 19.61 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) share price slide has been significant, declining 34% according to recent analysis.

Among 6 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $9000 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is 28.08% above currents $82.37 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 12 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 22. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. Nomura maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Monday, March 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $110 target. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS.