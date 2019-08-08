Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Stake in T Rowe Price Grp (TROW) Increased by $3.43 Million as Valuation Rose; Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder American Assets Investment Management Has Increased Stake

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (TROW) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 254,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, up from 220,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in T Rowe Price Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 1.14M shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Gig Economy Workers Pay More Attention To Their Money; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Cites Client Digital Preferences, Technology Enhancements and Operational Efficiencies; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 29/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Launches Three New Fixed Income Canadian Pooled Investment Vehicles; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. IS NOW LATE IN THE BUSINESS CYCLE; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New Enterprise Sectors; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $113; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY 150 POSITIONS IN TAMPA OFFICE WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE: TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Ope

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 69,800 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 16.47M shares traded or 19.42% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 457,968 are held by Alyeska Invest Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fincl Management Pro holds 132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.63 million shares. Profund Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.75M shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 10,933 shares. Cna Corporation invested in 99,076 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Tru has 656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 11,225 shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 32,907 shares. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.68% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Stanley Capital Limited Liability Co owns 2.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 143,754 shares.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton tops estimates on strong international demand – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton: I Am Not Buying This Rally – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “See which Houston-based public energy cos. had the biggest changes in employees last year – Houston Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

More notable recent T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Invesco June AUM Ascends on Market Gains & Positive FX Moves – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Reasons to Add T. Rowe Price (TROW) to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Add These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Beat is Less Likely for Blackstone (BX) in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Fidelity National (FIS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,000 shares to 126,200 shares, valued at $17.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,321 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).