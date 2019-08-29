Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $655,200; Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 61,321 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 66,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 5.09M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 234.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 207,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 296,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 1.10M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – NAI: CBS ACTIONS NOT IN RESPONSE TO ‘GENIUNE THREAT’; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 16/05/2018 – Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow morning on Redstone-Moonves feud; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger without Les Moonves; 14/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS “INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES”; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 23/05/2018 – THERANOS SAYS CBS `60 MINUTES’ STORY `MISLEADING & INCOMPLETE’

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50,100 shares to 229,500 shares, valued at $25.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prtn Capital Ltd Llc holds 162,087 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,375 shares. Acropolis Management Ltd Company holds 34,231 shares. Hamel Assocs Incorporated holds 1.47% or 27,801 shares. Montgomery Inv Mngmt owns 18,478 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc holds 20,417 shares. Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,336 shares. Bowen Hanes Communication Inc accumulated 409,377 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Randolph reported 273,082 shares or 6.31% of all its holdings. Falcon Edge Cap Limited Partnership holds 2.66% or 272,900 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na has 68,723 shares. Psagot Inv House reported 86,297 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 220,479 are owned by Sandler Mgmt. Stephens Ar holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 409,967 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,453 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).