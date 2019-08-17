Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lowered by $4.59 Million; El Paso Elec Co (EE) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64 million, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 196,486 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 16/04/2018 – US Customs: The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Border Safety Initiative

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 126,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.64 million, down from 159,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of El Paso Electric Company to the Infrastructure Investments Fund is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “El Paso Electric Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Cancellation – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against El Paso Electric Company – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $116.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,279 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,993 are held by Pnc Fincl Group Inc. Loomis Sayles LP owns 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 432 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Foundry Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Metropolitan Life Co New York holds 9,089 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 10,072 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.03% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 45,003 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 6,584 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company reported 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) or 17 shares. 84,403 are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Eulav Asset holds 0.09% or 37,800 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 41,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 110,200 shares to 224,000 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj owns 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,265 shares. Moreover, Iowa Bankshares has 2.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mar Vista Invest Partners Ltd Liability Com owns 706,634 shares. Confluence Management Lc has 192,101 shares. Hrt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 1,878 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Company has invested 0.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,429 shares. Flow Traders Us Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brookstone Management invested in 0.2% or 21,916 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 41,068 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,760 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb And Williams Inc has invested 0.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Merchants stated it has 60,240 shares. Asset Management holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 52,347 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd has 0.53% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).