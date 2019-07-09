Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Raised T Rowe Price Grp (TROW) Holding; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Suvretta Capital Management Lifted Holding

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $153.19. About 2.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (TROW) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, up from 220,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in T Rowe Price Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $109.28. About 393,966 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 16/05/2018 – Soros, T. Rowe Top Tesla’s Most Notable Buyers List Last Quarter; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. EARNINGS GROWTH WON’T BE AS STRONG; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE: TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price to Close Tampa Location in Move Cutting 150 Jobs; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Cites Client Digital Preferences, Technology Enhancements and Operational Efficiencies

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 22,700 shares to 987,600 shares, valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,050 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,217 shares to 283,200 shares, valued at $81.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.