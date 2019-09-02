Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Raised Its T Rowe Price Grp (TROW) Stake by $3.43 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ritchie Bros (RBA) Valuation Rose While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreased by $36.67 Million Its Stake

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (TROW) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 254,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, up from 220,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in T Rowe Price Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $110.62. About 789,242 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ‘A Lot of Noise’ in U.S.-China Trade News, Says T. Rowe Price (Video); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.7% Position in Aptiv; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q EPS $1.77; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO CLOSE TAMPA OPS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q NET REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.28B; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE – INVESTMENT ADVISORY REVENUES EARNED IN QTR FROM FIRM’S U.S. MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $832.9 MLN, UP 16.1% FROM COMPARABLE 2017 QTR; 07/05/2018 – MESOSPHERE – $125 MLN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY T. ROWE PRICE AND KDT; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. IS NOW LATE IN THE BUSINESS CYCLE

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 814,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.66M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 142,933 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,500 shares to 18,812 shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 3.65M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.57M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.47% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Community Bank & Trust Na holds 170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boltwood Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,600 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 61,300 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 46,187 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited holds 50,075 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Co owns 6,860 shares. The Virginia-based Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability has invested 1.71% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj has invested 3.42% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 0.13% or 38,156 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Bridges Investment Management reported 13,940 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.11% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has 0.05% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.50 million for 47.08 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

