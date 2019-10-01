Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Flir Sys (FLIR) Stake by $896,400; Oakmont Has Lifted Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89 million, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 2.57M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 152,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26 million, down from 169,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 505,099 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.06% or 2.09 million shares. Conning accumulated 9,516 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,512 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 6.61M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Jnba Advsr has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 609,918 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc reported 3,980 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,433 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 8,414 are held by Oppenheimer And. Cubic Asset Limited Company invested in 0.19% or 7,800 shares. Heritage Wealth accumulated 1,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Orleans Cap La accumulated 20,247 shares. Ent Fin owns 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 170 shares.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01 million for 21.82 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 2.01 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 46,724 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Fil Limited invested in 0.01% or 69,880 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I has invested 0.06% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 52,032 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Whittier Co has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability owns 129,563 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.06% or 25,698 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 3,978 shares. Art Advisors Lc invested in 0.17% or 56,300 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Mitsubishi Ufj And has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36,300 shares to 265,800 shares, valued at $37.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 50,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,300 shares, and has risen its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF).