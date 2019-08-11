Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Position by $388,000; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake Held by Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 575,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.17M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 836,992 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 131,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79 million, down from 135,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.05. About 150,399 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Par Mgmt accumulated 314,900 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Lyon Street Cap holds 3.19% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 18,000 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company owns 66,715 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 311 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dorsal Management Ltd Co reported 750,000 shares stake. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 1.68M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 92,317 shares. Farmers Bank has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 9,261 shares. Regions Finance reported 19 shares stake. The New York-based H Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 65.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Weiss Multi invested in 43,125 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited has 3,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Lp has 13,334 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alnc by 20,700 shares to 330,800 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,500 shares, and has risen its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF).