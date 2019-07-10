Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Holding by $388,000; Fsi Group Has Increased Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position by $532,886 as Share Price Declined

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79M, down from 135,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $92.38. About 191,731 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 609,065 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,032 shares to 213,826 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,525 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $100,114 activity.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CFR’s profit will be $108.53 million for 13.43 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.91% negative EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 36,900 shares to 240,900 shares, valued at $20.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,800 shares, and has risen its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF).