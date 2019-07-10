Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lowered Holding in 3M Company (MMM) by $1.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Apg Asset Management Us Position in Cyrusone (CONE) Has Boosted by $28.08 Million as Share Value Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,050 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 41,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 4.30 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.67 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 351,565 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Fin Incorporated owns 66,044 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 326,844 shares. 210 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Apg Asset Mngmt Us Inc has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Voya Inv Limited Co accumulated 20,632 shares. Marlowe Prtn LP invested 2.81% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 3,917 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America owns 97,375 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Principal Group Inc has 3.47M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hudock Gru owns 61 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Axa stated it has 66,001 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Endeavour Cap Advsr Inc holds 2.66% or 289,046 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 44,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $139.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19M was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. $1.63M worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G had sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70M. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holding Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,533 shares. The Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,940 are held by Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co reported 3,284 shares. M Securities reported 6,739 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Investment House Llc stated it has 29,447 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 1,991 shares stake. California-based Planning Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.52% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blackrock Inc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Morgan Stanley reported 0.15% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 9,411 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 116,027 shares. The California-based Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).