Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lowered Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Position by $388,000; Market Valuation Declined; As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Pura Vida Investments Has Boosted Holding

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 96,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 294,842 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 9,203 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 131,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79M, down from 135,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 25,189 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “STAAR Surgical Announces Strategic Alliance Agreement with Dr. Tobias Neuhann in Germany, A Model for Collaboration with Single Site Ophthalmology Clinics – Business Wire” published on October 09, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “STAAR Surgical to Report Fourth Quarter Results on February 21, 2019 – Business Wire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STAAR Surgical Deserves Its Eye-Watering Valuation Premium – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 2,688 shares to 2,812 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,787 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc (Put).

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Ends 2018 With a Bang – The Motley Fool” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Thinks Its Stock is Cheap – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Congressman Kevin Brady Joins FHLB Dallas and Frost Bank for Tour of Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Facility – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Series A preferred stock declares $0.3359 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.15M for 12.65 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

