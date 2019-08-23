Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lowered Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding by $463,600; Oppenheimer & Close Has Increased Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holding

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 184,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 188,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 151,339 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 2.10 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSL: This Plasma Behemoth Continues To Deliver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlisle declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 2,660 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Utah Retirement invested in 11,051 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Com has 95,000 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,991 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Dynamic Cap Mngmt Limited reported 5.24% stake. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,123 shares. Paloma Prns Management owns 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 14,377 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. 23,809 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.07% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Southeast Asset Advsr holds 3,991 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Commercial Bank stated it has 900 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc owns 30,760 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 14.82 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.