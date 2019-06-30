Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lowered Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding as Valuation Rose; State Street Increases Holding in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 7,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,224 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.04M, up from 106,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $690.03. About 49,100 shares traded or 46.86% up from the average. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 03/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 188,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $140.41. About 1.45 million shares traded or 286.57% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38M for 14.69 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And has 140,645 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Invesco invested in 0.02% or 562,389 shares. Kepos Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 21,296 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Lp has invested 2.57% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Captrust owns 1,054 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Franklin stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 24,603 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 5,460 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 71,830 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Lc reported 18,025 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.98 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 110,200 shares to 224,000 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold $3.63 million worth of stock. ROBERTS DAVID A sold $438,615 worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Thursday, February 14.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 59,762 shares to 881,065 shares, valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.17M shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).