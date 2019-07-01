Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lifted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding By $5.56 Million; SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG NA O.N. COMMON S (SEMHF) Shorts Down By 17.67%

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG NA O.N. COMMON S (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) had a decrease of 17.67% in short interest. SEMHF’s SI was 2.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.67% from 2.76 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 22684 days are for SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG NA O.N. COMMON S (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)’s short sellers to cover SEMHF’s short positions. It closed at $43.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 27.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd acquired 50,100 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 229,500 shares with $25.48 million value, up from 179,400 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $254.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $141.62. About 4.53 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic services and products to healthcare providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.58 billion. It operates in three operating divisions: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. It has a 29.36 P/E ratio. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY) stake by 3,100 shares to 37,800 valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 33,000 shares and now owns 126,200 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

