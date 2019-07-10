Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Increases Stake in Eagle Materials (EXP); Wilkins Investment Counsel Upped Weyerhaeuser (WY) Position by $1.55 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31 million, up from 204,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 114,736 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 582,572 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Eagle Materials Ends Its Fiscal 2019 on a Sour Note – Motley Fool” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Materials (EXP) approves plan to separate its Heavy Materials and Light Materials businesses into two independent, publicly traded corporations – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 2,467 shares. Principal Financial Gp owns 204,788 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 80,581 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Com has 1.35% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 16,597 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 19,270 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset reported 0.01% stake. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Panagora Asset Inc reported 3,293 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 2,491 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 96,412 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 9,846 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset has invested 0.04% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Wafra owns 160,337 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 0.21% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 4,500 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 102,302 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,530 shares to 138,754 shares, valued at $27.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,050 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. 8,000 shares were sold by Hagen Russell S, worth $210,526 on Friday, February 1.