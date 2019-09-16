Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Increases Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Boosted Position

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 18,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 162,446 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.38M, up from 144,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.81. About 6.21M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 67.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 09/04/2018 – Citi Fintech Mission to Digitize Bank, Develop Mobile Ecosystem (Video); 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 565,300 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.47M, up from 514,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.72% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 15.01 million shares traded or 42.25% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 41,000 shares to 946,600 shares, valued at $23.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,400 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 4,600 shares to 283,221 shares, valued at $38.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwansmc Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 393,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA).