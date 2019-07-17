Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Increased Its Stake in General Dynamics (GD) by $2.59 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Its Holding by $2.70 Million

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 6.09M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $184.96. About 490,830 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 the insider Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palestra Mngmt invested in 4.13% or 3.16M shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.21% or 966,421 shares. Blue Chip Inc owns 2.58% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 272,441 shares. 848,695 are owned by Commonwealth Bank Of. Barnett And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Company invested in 0.35% or 41,437 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 18,062 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Mediatel Ptnrs reported 88.81% stake. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Prns has 0.81% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 251,298 shares. Cibc Ww reported 1.02M shares. Allen Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 5.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Smead Cap Mgmt, Washington-based fund reported 1.63M shares. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Company has 160,863 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.69% or 135,282 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.92 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,600 shares to 483,340 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,300 shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.