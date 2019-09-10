Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Increased Eagle Materials (EXP) Position by $3.10 Million as Market Value Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Trimmed Its Stake in Comerica (CMA) as Stock Price Declined

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 240,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31 million, up from 204,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $85.3. About 138,851 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 63.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 7,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 4,389 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 12,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.2. About 1.07 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA); 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 122,066 shares to 198,392 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 110,157 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com holds 3,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 2.66% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 73,915 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.40 million shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 45,392 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Investors holds 162,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has invested 0.04% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 0.01% or 261 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 37,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). 3,612 are owned by Pitcairn. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 6,318 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 263,412 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 3,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $291.45 million for 8.10 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.52% EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 3.65 million shares to 22.57M shares, valued at $246.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 17,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,800 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

