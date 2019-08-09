Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Increased By $2.59 Million Its General Dynamics (GD) Position; Compass Group Diversified Holdings (CODI) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased General Dynamics (GD) stake by 98.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd acquired 15,300 shares as General Dynamics (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 30,855 shares with $5.22M value, up from 15,555 last quarter. General Dynamics now has $54.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.91. About 306,946 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS

Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 35 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 29 cut down and sold positions in Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC. The investment managers in our database now possess: 17.92 million shares, down from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 9.

Essex Financial Services Inc. holds 4.13% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC for 870,621 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc owns 252,911 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 100,471 shares.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 97,441 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. It has a 3.88 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 35,500 shares to 124,100 valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) stake by 3,800 shares and now owns 184,300 shares. Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY) was reduced too.

