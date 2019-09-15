Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Holding in Teledyne Tech (TDY) Has Decreased by $2.57 Million; Private Bank & Trust Co Increases Position in Bristol (BMY)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Teledyne Tech Inc (TDY) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 28,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, down from 37,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Teledyne Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $314.76. About 150,972 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 17,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $805,000, up from 10,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Three Peaks Lc owns 14,605 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Scopus Asset Management LP reported 189,235 shares. 381,559 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. The Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.03% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 8,780 shares. The France-based Fund Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Reilly Financial Advisors Llc reported 540 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 13,752 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bowen Hanes And Inc holds 251,395 shares or 2.96% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Communication has 0.02% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 530 shares. Pnc Inc holds 7,273 shares. Piedmont stated it has 3,498 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 5,384 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 67,400 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,098 shares.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Teledyne Awarded $22 Million Contract for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New vision sensor targets error proofing, identification and robotic guidance applications – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teledyne CARIS software selected to enable major government project in Africa – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Reports Acquisition of Gas and Flame Detection Business from 3M Co. (MMM) for $230M – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27,900 shares to 511,240 shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 131,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.77 million for 30.86 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWB) by 24,268 shares to 83,550 shares, valued at $13.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VTI) by 5,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,997 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspen Inv owns 10,176 shares. L & S Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 5,622 shares. Terril Brothers holds 6.72% or 464,354 shares in its portfolio. Sabal owns 8,875 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank has 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). White Pine Cap Lc reported 18,558 shares. Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 24,322 shares. Hilltop Hldg Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Van Eck Corp accumulated 882,639 shares. 11,181 are owned by Appleton Prtnrs Ma. First City Mgmt has 37,431 shares. 6.45M are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 147,009 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).