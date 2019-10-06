Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Holding in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Upped by $3.26 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Lowered Holding

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 33.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 174,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99 million, up from 130,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $70.12. About 229,419 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 264,900 shares to 14.18 million shares, valued at $151.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,850 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 4,662 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Ing Groep Nv owns 6,894 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Company accumulated 112,273 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 38 were accumulated by Assetmark. Stanley accumulated 0.15% or 8,603 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,572 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler Associates holds 0.05% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 6,800 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 21,493 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont has 12,582 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 30,450 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc has 901,949 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 25,115 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi has 4.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Riverhead Cap Management Lc reported 309,129 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability stated it has 42,945 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Alta Capital Limited has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,436 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25,250 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 352,446 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pillar Pacific Llc stated it has 184,975 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Peoples Finance stated it has 37,845 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Com holds 1.8% or 29.68M shares in its portfolio. Indiana Trust Invest Management Co has 0.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Opus Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 9,385 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.