Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered by $4.59 Million as Share Value Declined; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Granite Investment Partners Has Decreased by $366,900 Its Position

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,592 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 11,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $358.43. About 1.44M shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 126,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.64M, down from 159,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50,100 shares to 229,500 shares, valued at $25.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,855 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,743 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 1.89% or 102,362 shares. Planning Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 41,217 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt owns 37,110 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baxter Bros has 1.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 46,243 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 1.54% or 19,795 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M And Llp reported 94,680 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Lakeview Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 1.23% stake. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.13% or 2,100 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 66,944 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 113,598 shares. 27 are owned by Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 17.99 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $229,533 activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S.