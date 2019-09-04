Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Stake; Shorts at ETHOS GOLD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (ETHOF) Raised By 35%

ETHOS GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ETHOF) had an increase of 35% in short interest. ETHOF’s SI was 29,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 35% from 22,000 shares previously. With 81,500 avg volume, 0 days are for ETHOS GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ETHOF)’s short sellers to cover ETHOF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.93% or $0.0086 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1836. About 463,233 shares traded or 817.98% up from the average. Ethos Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETHOF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Eagle Materials (EXP) stake by 18.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd acquired 36,900 shares as Eagle Materials (EXP)’s stock declined 7.50%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 240,900 shares with $20.31 million value, up from 204,000 last quarter. Eagle Materials now has $3.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 485,813 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.22 million. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Among 6 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eagle Materials has $103 highest and $85 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is 8.62% above currents $84.24 stock price. Eagle Materials had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, May 17. J.P. Morgan initiated Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $85 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $9200 target in Thursday, July 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 31,308 shares. Scout Investments has 0.17% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 215,147 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 149,950 shares. Principal Financial Incorporated accumulated 204,788 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 42,387 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 4.08M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 31,165 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 12,149 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 59,747 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.05% or 122,148 shares. 13,792 are held by Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 5,200 shares to 36,050 valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 33,000 shares and now owns 126,200 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.