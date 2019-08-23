Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Upped Borg Warner (BWA) Holding; Ashmore Group Plc Has Boosted By $2.55 Million Its Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stake

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Borg Warner Inc (BWA) stake by 96.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd acquired 110,200 shares as Borg Warner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 224,000 shares with $8.60 million value, up from 113,800 last quarter. Borg Warner Inc now has $6.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 919,241 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B

Ashmore Group Plc increased Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) stake by 11.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashmore Group Plc acquired 50,000 shares as Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)’s stock declined 0.50%. The Ashmore Group Plc holds 475,000 shares with $24.25M value, up from 425,000 last quarter. Bancolombia S.A. now has $11.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 172,054 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

More notable recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Deutsche to Pay $16.2M to Settle Foreign Corruption Charges – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: CIB,BHF,FIS,APLE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bancolombia has $5500 highest and $49 lowest target. $52.33’s average target is 4.56% above currents $50.05 stock price. Bancolombia had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, February 25. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6 to “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) stake by 3.65M shares to 22.57M valued at $246.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 33,000 shares and now owns 126,200 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 1.68M shares. Thomas White Int Limited reported 0.2% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Blackrock invested in 14.69 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 51,500 shares in its portfolio. 5,680 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com. Tower Cap (Trc) owns 9,183 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,201 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has 3,164 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 26,159 shares. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 6,557 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Waddell And Reed Inc reported 0.24% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Century Companies Incorporated accumulated 0.16% or 4.13 million shares. Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 2,588 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank invested 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).