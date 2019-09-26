Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Algorx Pharmaceuticals (AGRX)’s Sentiment Is 1.8

Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 9 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 5 sold and reduced their positions in Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 17.90 million shares, up from 16.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 35.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 21,900 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 39,421 shares with $5.28M value, down from 61,321 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 9.32M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 7.54% above currents $139.04 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 86,600 shares to 310,600 valued at $13.04M in 2019Q2. It also upped Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 36,300 shares and now owns 265,800 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corp reported 396,494 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has 193,507 shares for 4.48% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Capital Management Incorporated reported 4,000 shares. 56,700 were accumulated by Bonness. Valley Advisers has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd stated it has 7,003 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Financial Counselors has 2.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 356,039 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 3.5% or 10.05M shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 336,675 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd reported 53,741 shares. Oregon-based Vista Capital Prtnrs has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 43.81 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Argyle Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 4.07% or 80,108 shares.

Investor Ab holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for 3.51 million shares. Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 8.43 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 95,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

Analysts await Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $62.27 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.