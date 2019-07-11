Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position by $463,600 as Share Price Rose; Broadview Advisors Has Trimmed Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stake by $1.78 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 188,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $133.89. About 221,845 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.57 million activity. Selbach Scott C also sold $2.50 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Tuesday, February 12. KOCH D CHRISTIAN had sold 30,255 shares worth $3.63M.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 36,900 shares to 240,900 shares, valued at $20.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,500 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies: $93 A Share Looks Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies Completes Purchase of Petersen Aluminum Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38M for 14.01 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 13,200 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 35,177 shares. Principal Finance Gru Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 18,829 shares. 2,500 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 18,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 32,852 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 150 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md accumulated 28,120 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,971 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 31,021 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 54,442 shares.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,500 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 36,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

