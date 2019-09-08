Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Position by $36.51 Million; Stock Rose; Pecaut & Company Lifted Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Valuation Rose

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 22.57M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.27M, down from 26.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 22.07 million shares traded or 61.84% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 21/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Bradesco Seguros and Sul America Following Sovereign Downgrade; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO EXPECTS RETURN ON INVESTMENT IN DIGITAL BANK ‘NEXT’ COMING IN 3 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES CONDITIONS FOR RETURN EXPANSION EVEN W/ LOW RATE; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SAYS CENTRAL BANK APPROVED 8 BLN REAIS CAPITAL RAISE- FILING; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK SEEKS TO INCREASE ITS MARKET SHARE IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO TO CLOSE OR DOWNSIZE 200 BRANCHES IN 2018: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Bradesco – 1Q18 Results; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS EXPECTS LARGER GROWTH IN LOANS IN 2019 THAN IN 2018

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF) by 72,600 shares to 715,500 shares, valued at $33.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. BBD’s profit will be $1.51B for 10.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Banco Bradesco S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

