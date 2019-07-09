Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $3.69 Million as Stock Rose; Suvretta Capital Management Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,100 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, down from 159,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.59. About 2.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78M, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $304.04. About 904,113 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.24 million shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $54.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31. GESCHKE CHARLES M also sold $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. 139,834 shares valued at $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.81 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Another Possible Earnings Beat On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: A Picture-Perfect Digital Transformation Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Energizer, Marvell, MongoDB, Royal Gold, Six Flags, State Street, SunPower, TripAdvisor and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Apple, Adobe, Oracle and Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.63% or 396,436 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il owns 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 22,126 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Commerce holds 2,270 shares. Winslow Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.85M shares stake. Nwi Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Raymond James Trust Na has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,469 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 961,789 shares. California-based Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Lc has invested 3.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New York-based Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Smith Salley And Associate stated it has 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Main Street Research Limited Liability Corp invested in 5.08% or 59,911 shares. Jensen Inv Mngmt owns 53,369 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 675,078 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Classic Buying Strategy Will Work Wonders With Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares to 254,800 shares, valued at $25.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alnc by 20,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.55 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Partners Inc has invested 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arrow Financial holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,615 shares. Monetary Gp Inc reported 15,893 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings reported 518,505 shares. Investec Asset Ltd accumulated 519,708 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 583,875 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 163,032 shares. Stillwater Management Limited Company accumulated 20,634 shares. The California-based Grassi Investment has invested 1.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cognios Capital Lc holds 55,709 shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Inc Al owns 70,269 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,005 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). North Carolina-based Captrust Advsr has invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodley Farra Manion stated it has 2,702 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.