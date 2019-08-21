Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has $487 highest and $353 lowest target. $425.20’s average target is 41.58% above currents $300.32 stock price. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, February 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) rating on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $441 target. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 25. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $353 target in Friday, June 21 report. See Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) latest ratings:

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3,800 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 184,300 shares with $22.60 million value, down from 188,100 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $8.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $142.65. About 8,091 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 0.42% above currents $142.65 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of CSL in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Friday, April 5. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares owns 37,277 shares. 469 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fiduciary Trust Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.06% or 161,097 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Gemmer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 147 shares. Vanguard Group owns 5.90M shares. Moreover, Perritt Management has 0.11% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,425 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6,436 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 50 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 335 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha owns 3,574 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.52% or 3,110 shares. Moreover, New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny has 1.06% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 23,637 shares.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 15.37 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Posco (NYSE:PKX) stake by 15,200 shares to 3.02M valued at $166.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 110,200 shares and now owns 224,000 shares. Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Services stated it has 60 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 9,284 shares. Comerica Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 5,420 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd. Cambridge Rech Incorporated accumulated 13,251 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bennicas & Associates Incorporated reported 1,785 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.04% or 2,176 shares. Kepos Cap L P invested in 0.46% or 14,796 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 532 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.24% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). John G Ullman Assoc invested in 0.07% or 900 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 28,327 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.46% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 285,749 shares.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.99 billion. The Company’s products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It has a 16.68 P/E ratio. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

The stock increased 1.45% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $300.32. About 50,780 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 24/04/2018 – Biotech stars Schleifer and Yancopoulos share $52M in 2017 compensation, even though Regeneron’s share price swooned Plus $264M for Yancopoulos in vested value; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – EYLEA® GAINS APPROVAL IN CHINA FOR TREATMENT OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT DUE TO NEOVASCULAR (WET) AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity. Sanofi had sold 131,115 shares worth $54.04M on Friday, March 8.

