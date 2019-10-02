Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Scharf Investments Lifted Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $2.00 Million

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.35. About 5.77M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 26,850 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77 million, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $250.64. About 862,824 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 175,651 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $128.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 24,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,421 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.46% or 26,337 shares in its portfolio. 4,234 were reported by First National Com. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 25,520 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Neumann Capital Management accumulated 43,033 shares. Salem Capital Mgmt reported 5,105 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 4,933 shares. Rmb Capital Management Lc owns 13,179 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 446,981 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Com Llc has 1.46% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 16,148 shares. 125,782 were reported by Twin Cap Management. Palouse Management Inc has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Curbstone Fincl reported 36,456 shares stake.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthy Dividends: CVS-Aetna Synergies Starting To Gain Traction While The Stock Begins To Climb – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CAH, GVA, CVS and MDP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.54 million for 18.93 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Mngmt Inc holds 6,499 shares. 14,631 were reported by Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Com. First Merchants Corp invested in 23,661 shares. Delaware-based Dupont has invested 0.34% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.19% stake. Altavista Wealth stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Murphy Cap Inc has 0.26% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,964 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Retail Bank has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blume Capital accumulated 0.06% or 500 shares. Security Natl Trust reported 2,559 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated stated it has 43,002 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 16,139 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Llc holds 3,985 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).