Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Position by $1.92 Million; Share Value Rose; Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Seabridge Gold (SA) by $4.29 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 142,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22M shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $863.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 290,964 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cs Mckee Lp accumulated 77,290 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt has 3,194 shares. Moreover, Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.91% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 105,187 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru accumulated 0.15% or 1.33M shares. North Star Inv Management Corp holds 0.1% or 7,707 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Lc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Parkside Fincl Bank And holds 0.2% or 5,458 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd stated it has 19,525 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 2,913 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Comm Ltd Liability Com. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 740,257 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. 162,101 are held by Mufg Americas Holdg Corp. 4,650 were accumulated by Schulhoff And Inc.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 15,200 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $166.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ) by 2,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,895 shares, and has risen its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF) by 231,695 shares to 355,316 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alberton Acquisition Corp by 103,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

