Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position; Moore Medical (MMD) Sentiment Is 1.23

Moore Medical Corp (MMD) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 16 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 13 sold and decreased their stakes in Moore Medical Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.87 million shares, up from 3.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Moore Medical Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 12 New Position: 4.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd acquired 19,900 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 559,360 shares with $26.47M value, up from 539,460 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $223.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC NINE.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $33; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IGNORED FAULTY INCENTIVE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 2018 Investor Day; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 1.68% above currents $50.71 stock price. Wells Fargo had 22 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $48 target. Wood downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $50 target in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, May 21. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch & Associates Mngmt accumulated 11,090 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc has 8,275 shares. Blue Edge Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 20,053 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Quantum invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Federated Incorporated Pa reported 527,145 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Addison Co has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nwq Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.55% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Donaldson Mgmt Lc holds 0.16% or 39,513 shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Capital Inv Counsel holds 0.81% or 47,420 shares. 88,297 were reported by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Pictet North America Advsr reported 13,514 shares stake. Northeast Consultants holds 0.12% or 24,042 shares in its portfolio. Texas Cap Bank & Trust Inc Tx holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,205 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 41,000 shares to 946,600 valued at $23.30 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) stake by 13,800 shares and now owns 124,954 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $579.09 million. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 36,684 shares traded. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.