Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Global Blood Therapeutics has $96 highest and $57 lowest target. $82.67’s average target is 76.46% above currents $46.85 stock price. Global Blood Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, April 1. See Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) latest ratings:

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 27.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd acquired 50,100 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)'s stock rose 4.86%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 229,500 shares with $25.48M value, up from 179,400 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $243.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.35. About 2.31M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants Nasdaq:GBT – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (5VS.F) (OTC: $VSBGF) Names Two Experts to Management Team, GBT Technologies (OTC: $GOPHD) Mobile Database Sharing Patent Receives Positive Reviews and AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Selected by The Globe – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting Global Blood Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GBT) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Global Blood (GBT) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood disorders. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is GBT440, a hemoglobin modifier that binds to hemoglobin molecules, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease in adult and adolescent patients, as well as evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of GBT440 on adolescent patients with SCD. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in conducting Phase 2 clinical trials of GBT440 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which is a hypoxemic pulmonary disorder; and other pre-clinical research and development activities.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 235,800 shares traded. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has risen 35.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 35,500 shares to 124,100 valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 22,700 shares and now owns 987,600 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 12.60% above currents $135.35 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8.