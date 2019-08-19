Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $2.59 Million as Market Value Rose; Southport Management Cut Its Air Lease (AL) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $187.59. About 744,512 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 474,241 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 35,500 shares to 124,100 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 3.65M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiera Corp has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Quantitative Invest Lc reported 0.34% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Linscomb And Williams Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2,680 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invsts, a California-based fund reported 343,626 shares. Fagan Assoc Inc invested in 1,625 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Brookstone Management has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Stonebridge Mngmt owns 35,383 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth invested in 0.07% or 2,981 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Management has invested 0.35% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Aviance Ltd Llc invested in 3 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.15% or 467,815 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.5% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 65,059 shares. 1,429 were accumulated by Hbk Ltd Partnership. Salem Counselors Inc holds 6,250 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Dynamics Corp (GD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “General Dynamics’ Results Show 2018 Megamerger Is Paying Off – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Defense Sector Stocks Offering Safety And Growth – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “General Dynamics divests satellite business unit – Washington Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canada awards C$3B contract to General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 7.84% or 1.19 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 18,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Management Va invested in 132,405 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.47% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 114,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 76,940 were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Marathon Management stated it has 1.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Amalgamated Bankshares owns 18,869 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,909 shares. Polaris Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% stake. Garrison Bradford Associate owns 24,650 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Underhill Investment Management Limited Liability owns 512,475 shares or 9.31% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 1.20M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.