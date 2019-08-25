Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Payden & Rygel Stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Has Trimmed by $15.57 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 53,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 514,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42M, up from 461,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by 94.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 259,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 274,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 3.57M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt holds 0.72% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 83,851 shares. Moreover, Asset One has 0.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 762,976 shares. Graybill Bartz & Ltd reported 1.56% stake. Miller Howard Invs invested in 0.09% or 75,435 shares. Wms Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,464 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd holds 0.03% or 16,675 shares. Essex Inv Co Limited Liability Corporation reported 56,448 shares stake. Envestnet Asset stated it has 880,171 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First City Management invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Peoples Services Corporation has 0.33% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Com reported 21,722 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Smithfield Tru Company reported 15,318 shares. Zuckerman Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,120 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 6,300 shares to 54,300 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,321 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 31,100 shares to 540,700 shares, valued at $27.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) by 118,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43M for 17.02 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.