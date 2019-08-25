Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake; Highline Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Vale S A (VALE) Holding

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Vale S A (VALE) stake by 51.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 1.03M shares as Vale S A (VALE)’s stock rose 4.93%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 984,224 shares with $12.85 million value, down from 2.02M last quarter. Vale S A now has $53.64B valuation. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 23.77 million shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/05/2018 – Infomine: Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 18/04/2018 – Ashlar Development Acquires Nichols Vale Community in Mt. Juliet; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES PRODUCTION WILL INEVITABLY BE REDUCED DUE TO A SCARCITY OF CERTAIN MATERIALS; 14/05/2018 – Vale Investors Pocket Gains But Iron Giant Just Keeps Rallying; 20/03/2018 – YARA GETS BRAZIL’S APPROVAL TO BUY VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS GOING TO PROVE TO BE QUITE AGGRESSIVE; 26/04/2018 – WOOLWORTHS SAYS FORMER CEO VALE MICHAEL LUSCOMBE HAS DIED

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased General Dynamics (GD) stake by 98.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd acquired 15,300 shares as General Dynamics (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 30,855 shares with $5.22M value, up from 15,555 last quarter. General Dynamics now has $53.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 1.57M shares traded or 43.67% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL

Among 5 analysts covering Vale (NYSE:VALE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Vale has $16.5 highest and $12.2 lowest target. $13.98’s average target is 33.65% above currents $10.46 stock price. Vale had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) rating on Thursday, March 14. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $12.2 target. Credit Suisse maintained Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $16.5 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by Bank of America. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity. Burns Mark Lagrand bought $28,549 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Friday, August 9.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) stake by 3,600 shares to 28,757 valued at $28.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY) stake by 3,100 shares and now owns 37,800 shares. Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 6.15% above currents $183.55 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. Goldman Sachs upgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Monday, May 20. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $20400 target. JP Morgan upgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Thursday, April 25. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $20000 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $200 target. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.