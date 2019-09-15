Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Increased Intel (INTC) Position; Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Shorts Raised By 3.98%

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) had an increase of 3.98% in short interest. UPL’s SI was 32.25M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.98% from 31.01M shares previously. With 2.50M avg volume, 13 days are for Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL)’s short sellers to cover UPL’s short positions. The stock decreased 21.10% or $0.0361 during the last trading session, reaching $0.135. About 14.75M shares traded or 231.49% up from the average. Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) has declined 90.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.91% the S&P500. Some Historical UPL News: 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP – CO EMBARKS ON A SEARCH FOR A NEW CFO AND A NEW GENERAL COUNSEL; 13/03/2018 – Ultra-Violet by Paul Pairet tops Opinionated About Dining’s 2018 Top 100+ Asian Restaurants List; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.4 BILLION AND CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT STEPPING UP LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT TO; 10/05/2018 – Reminder – Ultra Petroleum Corp. to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum 1Q Rev $225.37M; 19/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum: 1Q Avg Production of 803 MMcfe/d Exceeded the Mid-Point of Guidance for the Qtr; 11/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Extends Slide as Investors Fret Well Results; 17/05/2018 – S&P: Ultra Petroleum Rating Reflects View of Weaker Leverage

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 5.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd acquired 27,900 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 511,240 shares with $24.47M value, up from 483,340 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $232.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $26.65 million. The Company’s principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. It has a 0.34 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania.

More notable recent Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Ultra Petroleum Corp.â€™s (NASDAQ:UPL) 13% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Meets Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces Termination of Exchange Offer for 7.125% Senior Notes due 2025 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces Commencement of Nasdaq Delisting Proceedings; Common Stock Expected to Begin Trading on the OTC Markets – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6.09M are held by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Com accumulated 202,590 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Llc has 276,622 shares. First Dallas Secs holds 26,400 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 11,293 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank And Trust holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 108,597 shares. Brave Asset Management stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Australia-based Platinum Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 6.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Valicenti Advisory Svcs owns 0.16% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,725 shares. Bailard owns 0.21% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 70,312 shares. Moreover, Weiss Asset LP has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,614 shares. Bowen Hanes & Com Inc invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mathes has invested 0.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Private Ocean Lc stated it has 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 13,180 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY) stake by 9,400 shares to 28,400 valued at $7.78M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 29,700 shares and now owns 276,089 shares. Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) was reduced too.